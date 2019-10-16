It's almost the season of song and who better to lead the chorus than Kiwi singer-songwriter Anika Moa.

The multi award-winning recording artist, children's entertainer and TV and radio presenter will headline this year's Whangārei Christmas Festival to be held at Semenoff Stadium on November 30.

"There will be something for everyone at this year's festival, come join in the fun and get into the Christmas spirit," Whangārei District Council venues and events manager Carina de Graaf said.

Moa will have two special performances on the night.

Earlier in the show, she will get the kids dancing as she performs some of her favourites from her Songs for Bubbas albums and all her most popular hits at the end of the show.

De Graaf said this year's Kiwi Christmas-themed activities would include volleyball, a

Santa's Beach Grotto, bouncy castles and face painting— all for free.

Anika Moa will headline this year's Whangārei Christmas Festival that promises loads of fun for everyone. Photo/Supplied

Glow sticks and products will be available for sale and the night will end with traditional fireworks.

The free event runs from 5pm to 9.30pm and gates will open at the family-friendly time of 4pm.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Moa has released six studio albums, including two wildly successful children's albums, Songs For Bubbas, inspired by all the tamariki she keeps having.

Moa has joined forces with Stacey Morrison and Mike Puru on The Hits Drive Show and has her third bubbas album cleverly entitled, Songs For Bubbas 3 out at the end of 2019.

Last year's festival at the same venue attracted around 8000 people and featured obstacle courses for different ages, bouncy castles, face painting, a merry-go-round and an interactive art zone as well as stage entertainment and a variety of food.

The event finished with a fireworks display.