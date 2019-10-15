Adele didn't release any music last year, but she still made an eye-watering $120,000 a day in 2018.

The 31-year-old singer is now worth $304 million, reports The Sun.

The Someone Like You singer last released an album in 2015 and is still raking in the revenue from her recorded music.

She has two companies, Melted Stone Ltd and Melted Stone Publishing. The publishing company earns profits from her lyrics and sheet music, and both companies earned $44 million in 2018.

Last year Adele took home an $8 million dividend from the companies, public records show.

Her last album 25 went on to sell 22 million copies worldwide.

The downside for Adele is it means a hefty tax bill - the star spoke to Q magazine after she released her first album 19 and said she was "mortified" to pay top rates for tax.

"Trains are always late, most state schools are sh*t and I've got to give you, like, four million quid - are you having a laugh?"

There are rumours the Grammy Award winner is about to release her new album on November 8, according to Showbiz!, meaning a new single could be arriving soon.

In April the star announced her split from her husband Simon Konecki.

The couple was married for three years, and a had a son named Angelo together in 2012. Their divorce was worth $278 million.

The singer is now dating British rapper Skepta.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported fellow British musician Ed Sheeran paid himself a comparable sum of $92,000 a day - a $33 million salary.