Netflix watchers are obsessed with the streaming service's latest thriller Fractured.

Directed by Brad Anderson and written by Alan B. McElroy, the story follows a father whose wife and daughter and involved in an accident while on a trip.

While the daughter is admitted to hospital, Ray Monroe passes out from exhaustion only to wake up to find out that his family is missing and nobody can recall them ever being admitted.

"After his wife and daughter disappear from an ER, a man conducts a panicked search and becomes convinced the hospital is hiding something," the film's description reads on Netflix.

The ending of Fractured has left audiences shook. Photo / Netflix

The twist and turns throughout the film lead to a shocking ending that has left viewers gobsmacked.

Many of the thriller film watchers have expressed their reactions after watching the film.

"Just watched Fractured on Netflix and my jaw is still on the floor at that ending, kept guessing what was actually happening all the way through but did not predict that a 10/10 film," one viewer posted Twitter.

"Oh. My. Lord. Just finished watching Fractured on Netflix. You think you know what is happening, then it flips, then it flips again, then it twists and flips back again. My jaw just dropped at the end," another shared.

Nah everyone needs to watch “fractured” on Netflix bc woooow that ending has left me shook — large head (@_fadssss) October 11, 2019