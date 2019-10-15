It's time to get in the Christmas spirit - Netflix has announced there's a third A Christmas Prince movie on the way.

The franchise appears to be following the lives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closely because the next movie is called A Christmas Prince: A Royal Baby.

According to People, The third movie follows Queen Amber, played by New Zealand actress Rose McIver, as she prepares for royal parenthood alongside King Richard (Ben Lamb).

However, in true A Christmas Prince fashion, things aren't as simple as they seem when they have to renew a 600-year-old truce with fellow monarchs King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) before their child arrives - and the treaty goes missing.

The couple has until Christmas Eve to find the treaty and restore the royal order.

The movie lands on Netflix on December 5, and A Christmas Prince and A Christmas Prince: A Royal Wedding are both streaming now.