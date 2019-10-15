Kiwi rock fans are in for a treat with Lenny Kravitz set to play in New Zealand for the first time next year.

The dreadlocked guitarist and singer and songwriter will play Auckland's Spark Arena on March 31, as part of his Here to Love world tour.

Kravitz is promising to deliver all his classic hits including Are You Gonna Go My Way, It Ain't Over 'til It's Over, and Fly Away, along with material from his most recent album Raise Vibration.

One of the most successful artists of his generation, Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class over the course of a 30-year musical career.

The 55-year-old has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and set a record for winning four consecutive Grammy Awards in the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance category between 1999 and 2002.

Pre-sale tickets for Lenny Kravitz's Here To Love Auckland show will be available via TEG Live from 1pm, October 21, with general sales starting at 11a, October 24 through Ticketmaster.

What: Lenny Kravitz Here to Love world tour

When: Tuesday, March 31

Where: Auckland's Spark Arena