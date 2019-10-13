The Chase star Paul Sinha has absolutely skewered his co-star for dating his own cousin, and the network which homes the quiz show for being "racist".

Sinha, who has worked for years as a comedian as well as appearing on the hit series, laid everything bare during a live stand-up gig in South East London.

According to the Mirror, Sinha spoke about joining the show in 2011, at which point he became "the t*at" in the white suit" and assigned two nicknames: The Sinnerman and the Smiling Assassin.

"I don't mind as the other Chasers are called the Vixen, the Dark Destroyer, the Governess, the Beast," he said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• The Chase star Mark Labbett reunites with his cheating cousin wife

• The Chase Australia star Mark Labbett reveals he's married to his cousin after news of her affair is published

• 'I can't wallow': The Chase's Paul Sinha breaks silence after Parkinson's diagnosis

• The Chase: Paul Sinha reveals the Chasers' pay secrets

He then went on to delve into why everyone got their names - that's when things took a real turn.

"Anne Hegerty is called The Governess because she is bossy and cruel," he started.

Then he brought the hammer down: "And Mark Labbett is known as the Beast because he is f***ing his cousin. It is a distant cousin."

He didn't stop at skewering his co-stars though, he also took a shot at ITV.

"Spare a thought for Shaun Wallace," Sinha said. "He has been a barrister for 30 years and what do they call him? The Dark Destroyer? Because low level racism is still allowed on an ITV game show."

All in the name of comedy, eh?