Liam Hemsworth's new flame, who has been photographed holding hands and kissing the star over the weekend, made an x-rated confession about the Hemsworth brothers in a previous interview.

Madison Brown, 22, once admitted that she would like to have sex with both Liam and brother Chris — at the same time.

The Dynasty actress revealed this at a time when Liam was still married to Miley Cyrus and when there was no sign of the two breaking up.

Maddison Brown (right) made her saucy confession during the Zach Sang Show.

In June, Brown made her saucy confession when she took part in a game of "F***, Marry, Kill" with her Dynasty co-star Elizabeth Gillies on Hollywood radio show, the Zach Sang Show.

Advertisement

The options she were given were Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie and the Hemsworth brothers.

She decided to kill Jackman, marry Margot Robbie and have sex with the brothers.

READ MORE:

• Liam Hemsworth reportedly dating Australian actress Maddison Brown

• Liam Hemsworth pops up on brother Chris' Instagram following Miley Cyrus split

• Miley Cyrus 'dating' Cody Simpson in LA after Liam Hemsworth split

• Liam Hemsworth reportedly found out about split with Miley Cyrus on social media

"I'd like to f*** the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time. Both of them," she said.

"I couldn't marry them, I'm too insecure. I'd be like, 'You're too attractive, you're never allowed to leave the house.'"

Brown's confession came to light after she and Liam Hemsworth paraded their romance around New York.

Maddison is Liam's first foray into dating since he split with wife of seven months Miley in August. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian actress is the first reported romantic link with Liam Hemsworth since he split with wife of seven months Miley in August.