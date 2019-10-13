There was no questioning the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Frankenstein!! on the grounds of adventurous programming.

Its star was the eccentric HK Gruber, a man who once described the banjo as the harpsichord of the proletariat. Here, the cheery, grizzled Austrian both conducted and, later on, sang his own wacky 1970s song-cycle that gave the concert its name.

Frankenstein!! is a huge and lively melting pot, spinning caustic and clever tales of characters from Batman and Robin to James Bond and Miss Dracula, delivered in prickly speech-song.

It certainly entertained but, 40 years on, the political barbs of HC Artmann's

