American chat show host Stephen Colbert has been snapped in Auckland with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and local comedian Alice Snedden.

Ardern appeared as a surprise guest on Colbert's chat show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September. During their chat the host said he planned to visit New Zealand the following month.

"She even invited me to come to New Zealand to become an official citizen of Hobbiton - not too shabby!" he joked before Ardern joined him onstage.

Now, it appears the comedy superstar accepted her invite.

The photo was taken by political commentator and Spinoff editor Toby Manhire and posted on his Twitter account. It's thought the photo was taken near Auckland's Morningside.

Jacinda Ardern, a comedy legend and a visitor from America. pic.twitter.com/f7YBcjcRZx — Join The Spinoff Members for more quality content (@toby_etc) October 10, 2019



Right now no further information is available about whether Colbert's was filming a segment for his show or the PM's involvement.