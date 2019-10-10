It's the latest example of the show introducing characters or expanding their backgrounds to explain tough topics to children.

Sesame Street is tackling yet another difficult topic: addiction.

Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday an effort to support children and families affected by addiction. In several new videos, Karli, a 6 1/2-year-old green Muppet with yellow hair, tells Elmo and other friends that her mother has a "problem" and is in recovery. Karli, who was introduced to viewers in May as part of a foster care initiative, was placed in foster care, it turned out, while her mother was in treatment.

The

