Anika Moa is just two weeks into her new gig at The Hits with Stacey Morrison and Mike Peru, and she's already letting her "diva demands" be known.

Today she managed to get a massage chair put in the studio so she could relax while she co-hosts The Hits drive show.

"We all know I'm going to be doing the show from that chair today if I'm honest," Moa said in a video posted to her Instagram stories.

"Second week on the job and I've already pulled a diva and got a massage chair in the office," Anika shared on Instagram, alongside a snap of her chilling out on the massage sofa.

"We all know who the boss is - I am," she joked.

"Diva, diva, diva!" Alex, her colleague, called her.

Good on you Anika!