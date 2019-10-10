Six60 have added a string of major Saturday shows to their summer timetable.

Fresh from declaring their February 22 show at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium a 50,000-ticket sellout, the band have released details of gigs in five other major centres.

Their Six60 Saturdays tour will kick off in Lower Hutt on January 25, before taking in New Plymouth, Hamilton and Whangarei on consecutive weekends. After Auckland, they'll complete the tour in Dunedin, on March 7.

"Something really special happens when the band gets together with the New Zealand crowd," said lead guitarist Ji Fraser. "With a new album coming out we really wanted to be able to touch as many Kiwis as possible and bring the show all around the country."

Six60 - from left, Marlon Gerbes, Ji Fraser, Matiu Walters, Eli Paewai and Chris Mac - have already sold out Western Springs Stadium. Photo / supplied

The band have won five NZ Music Awards, with The Greatest up for single of the year at this year's awards. Their second album has spent 239 weeks in the top 40 album chart.

With latest single Please Don't Go out now and the new album on the way, the shows will feature fresh tunes alongside fan favourites.

Each gig will feature several support acts from a revolving lineup. Guests include Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn and Ocean Alley.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at noon.