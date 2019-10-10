If you didn't lock down tickets to Six60's sold out Western Springs show this summer you've now got five more chances to see them.

The chart-topping band have announced five new shows around the country on the tour they've dubbed Six60 Saturdays. The name gives away that the gigs all take place on consecutive Saturdays, beginning in Lower Hutt on Saturday, 25 January and culminating with a show back where it all started for the band, Dunedin on Saturday, 7 March.

In between those two shows they'll play New Plymouth, Hamilton, Whangarei and, of course, their sold out show at the Springs on Saturday, February 22.

Each Six60 Saturday show promises to be unique as there's a different support playing at every stop of the tour. Just some of the support acts include Drax Project, Mitch James, Sons of Zion and Kiwi music legend Dave Dobbyn.

Tickets for all shows go onsale next Friday at midday. More information can be found at eccles.co.nz/six60.