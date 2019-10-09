Dance music legend Fatboy Slim has the internet going crazy after sharing a remix of one of his biggest hits that features teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Slim, aka Norman Cook, reposted the killer mix of Right Here, Right Now to his Instagram after another musician, David Scott from The Kiffness, shared it late last month.

He's also played it live, to a rapturous response from fans.

The mashup starts with Thunberg's speech to the UN, set over the familiar melody, repeating the phrase Right Here, Right Now as the tracks builds to a crescendo.

Advertisement

Fans have described the tune as "incredibly powerful and emotive" and said Thunberg's speech fits the original track "perfectly".

Scott Jackson, who filmed the track being played in the UK town of Gateshead, told the Guardian: "The mash-up is superb. The way she says 'right here, right now' fits his original perfectly."

"The crowd could sense something special was in the air as it started, sensing something big was about to go down and it certainly did!"

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec. Photo / AP

In the space of a year, Thunberg has gone from a lone protester to speaking at Davos, the European Union, the US Congress and now the United Nations.

But it's over the past week that her profile got its biggest boost yet after a fiery address to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

In her impassioned speech, the 16-year-old told the world's leaders they had "stolen my dreams and my childhood".

"How dare you," she said. "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you!"

Advertisement

Thunberg has inspired protests across the world, with activists shutting down cities to draw attention to climate change.