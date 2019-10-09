Australian singer Cody Simpson appears to be putting his heart on the line for new girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.

The Surfboard singer, 22, wrote a gushing poem which many believe is about Cyrus, news.com.au reports.

Under the name Prince Neptune, Simpson writes about "spinning Elvis records and making love" in the early stages of a relationship.

"The moon's souvenir, the boulevardier, a ballerina on the promenade," he wrote. "We open our curtains to the domesticated world for a natural hour, spinning Elvis records and making love in the soft jewelled morning."

Miley Cyrus was spotted having lunch with Cody Simpson.

Simpson's poem came after E! News reported that Cyrus, 26, and Simpson, were spotted having lunch with Los Angeles.

Video of Cyrus having a "make out" session with Surfboard singer Simpson in an LA grocery store was also released by TMZ.

The Aussie singer and Cyrus have been close for years and have often been spotted hanging out together.

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said in 2014. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

He's also previously confessed to having had a crush on Cyrus since he was 12.

On Sunday, Simpson and Cyrus shared a video of them cuddled up singing together.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split up in August. Photo / File

Cyrus' love life has been capturing headlines of late. She split with husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August and immediately hooked up with Kaitlynn Carter.

However, not long after Cyrus and Carter split, the singer was spotted making out with Simpson over an acai bowl.

Cyrus appeared to confirm she was dating Simpson on Instagram.

"I refuse to [be a] recluse and 'date' from home because a) that's not fun, b) (It's) extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position," she wrote.

She also penned a long post to set the record straight after the video aired on Sunday.

"Men (especially successful ones) are rarely slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences ... where women are called sluts/ whores," she said.

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus dated for a few weeks.

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown ass woman experiencing this... I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20's, with the exception of a few breaks.

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself... get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #hotgirlfall"

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been close for years. Photo / Instagram

The new spotlight however might prove to be too much for Simpson.

He reportedly ended things with former girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, as the model became famous because he couldn't take the media's interest in their relationship.

"I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will," Cody said back in 2015 in an interview with DuJour.

"It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicised thing made me uncomfortable. Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff… as soon as we split I had the realisation that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person. I want to keep it low key, and focus on my music."