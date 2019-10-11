A former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret tells Sarah Ell why she decided to write a no-holds-barred memoir

Despite the times we live in, the British aristocracy still has pulling power. The Downton Abbey movie, revolving around a royal visit to the fictional pile, has made more than US$135 million at the box office, while the third series of award-winning Netflix drama The Crown goes live in November.

It was the production of this third series, covering the years 1964 to 1977, that spurred one of the minor players in the real-life royal saga to sit down and write her life

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.