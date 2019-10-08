Tabloid fodder

Good news for actress Mila Kunis who "Goes Blonde To Save Marriage!" according to the Globe. Because that's all that's needed to completely transform one's inter-personal relations. The weight-shamers are doing the rounds with Celine Dion, said to be 97 lbs (43kg) "scarily thin and barely eats," claims the Globe and the Enquirer alleges that Miley Cyrus is "wasting away" at 99 lbs (45kg). The Enquirer also claims that Josh Brolin is "paunchy", but declares that Jessica Simpson "Goes From Fat To Fab!" Having a baby is certainly a time-tested method of losing weight. Misleading headline of the week is the Globe story about rocker Lenny Kravitz: "Why Lenny's Not A Shady Guy Anymore!" He reportedly lost his sunglasses. (Via Boingboing)

Whisky jar

The verified Twitter account of Glenlivet whisky announced a new drinking experience with something that looks like it should go in your dishwasher. Promising "no ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection". Say what? "A collection of edible cocktail capsules" that have "sustainable packaging". "Just put it in an IV bag. And be done with it," declared Roxanne. "This destroys the experience of tasting a good scotch," replied Jackie. "You can't nose it. You can't sip it. You can't fold your tongue, and then flatten your tongue inside your mouth, exposing different flavour receptors. You can't break a bottle over someone's head. Never listen to marketing." But maybe this comment from David sums it up best ... "I can no longer distinguish reality from parody."

Savvy duck

"I live in Henderson," writes Eric Strickett, "which is bounded by two streams — a popular haunt for many ducks, which often cross the roads from stream to stream. The other day I saw a very smart duck ahead of me deliberately walk across the pedestrian crossing, while all traffic stopped for it. Obviously a survivor."