Dancer Rodney Bell steps into the Canvas Confession Box

WRATH
You became a dancer after you were paralysed in a motorcycle accident. Were you ever angry about the accident?
I got over that pretty quickly. I feel we create our own environment. I was brought up around a marae and I think I had a different outlook to a lot of people. I have climbed great heights with this disability and I just think I do things differently. I dance to express myself and through that expression I feel it enhances other people's lives, especially those with disabilities. But it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: