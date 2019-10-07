After a week of being on our toes to see Hailey Bieber's wedding dress, she has posted the grand reveal.

Styled in full lace with meters of veil, the newlywed's dress was custom made by Virgil Abloah and the Off White team.

"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," the bride shares. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation," the 22-year-old posted on Instagram.

Her very long veil featured the phrase "Till death do us part" at the bottom, a feature that is commonly seen on Abloh's designs.

Advertisement

Although the pair legally tied the knot in September 2018, they were pronounced husband and wife last week for the second time in a big Christian wedding.

The traditional wedding was originally set to be in January 2018, but the couple allegedly postponed it so they could settle into married life.

"They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now," an E! News source explained.