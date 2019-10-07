The awesome power of Rotorua's Pōhutu Geyser became the metaphor for the destructive impact of Alzheimer's disease in the remarkable multimedia work Pōhutu which opened this year's Tempo Dance Festival.

A sold-out Rangatira – Q Theatre's biggest venue – was filled by an appreciative audience who gave this accomplished work with a standing ovation.

Created by choreographer/performer Bianca Hyslop and AV/sound/light/spatial designer Rowan Pierce, with co-devisor/performer Rosie Tapsell and advisor Tui Matira Ranapiri-Ransfield, Pōhutu celebrates the life of Hyslop's grandmother Ramari Rangiwhiua Morrison.

Morrison grew up in the shadow of the geyser in the village at Whakarewarewa. Now 88 and

