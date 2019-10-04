Her sitcoms brilliantly skewer the dilemmas of modern women. But Horgan feels a change is coming, she tells Louis Wise.

The night before we met, Sharon Horgan was in a quandary. The writer and actress best known for the comedy-dramas Pulling, Catastrophe and Divorce (the titles say it all) was at an event, trying to make connections. Then her elder daughter texted to say she wasn't well. Horgan wasn't sure what to do. Should she leave? Could anyone give her a hand? In the end, she did go, but she didn't speak to people she wanted to speak to, and her daughter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.