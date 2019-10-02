The popular series started in 2009 and has pulled in audiences of millions each week since.
As the show celebrates its 10th birthday, The Guardian helpfully assembled a selection of the most difficult questions that left the Chasers stumped.
Can you beat The Chaser? Find out below and tally your score at the end:
1. The acnestis is the difficult-to-scratch place between what parts of the human body?
Toes
Shoulder blades
Ribs
2. Which of these is a children's toy that asks players to 'twist me', 'stretch me', 'poke me', 'shake me' and 'dip me'?
Crazy Cucumber
Bonkers Banana
Silly Sausage
3. What is the name of the last stone played in an end of curling?
Chisel
Hammer
Saw
4. What word appears in the titles of over 200 novels by romantic novelist Barbara Cartland?
Love
Pink
Desire
5. In real-life Quidditch, what is used to replace the magical golden snitch?
Marble in a balloon
Tennis ball in a sock
Orange in a hanky
6. What did Andy Murray start tying to his tennis shoes in 2015?
Front door key
Wedding ring
Piece of haggis
7. What colour shade was used by NASA for its space shuttle suits?
Worldwide white
International orange
Black hole blue
8. In what activity might you perform a 'fleckerl'?
Ballroom dancing
Billiards
Bull-fighting
9. Traditionally, sailors would get a tattoo of what bird after travelling over 5,000 nautical miles?
Swan
Seagull
Swallow
10. In 1986, what colour balls were introduced at Wimbledon?
Yellow
Green
White
11. In 1937, William G Frazier patented a device for collecting what substance, said to be a hangover remedy?
Snake venom
Clam juice
Bat spit
12. Which of these is an advocaat-based cocktail?
Fluffy duck
Fluffy dice
Fluffy duster
13. Which of these is not a character in Under Milk Wood?
Willy Nilly
Organ Morgan
Dickie Brickie
14. A media sensation in the 1930s, what creature was 'Gef' who was said to live at a farmhouse on the Isle of Man?
Singing spider
Talking mongoose
Yodelling beaver
15. What would you be most likely to do with a Bedford Rascal?
Drive it
Eat it
Wear it
ANSWERS:
1. Shoulder blades (The Chaser went for C, Ribs)
2. Silly Sausage (The Chaser chose A, a crazy cucumber)
3. Hammer (The Chaser chose A, Chisel)
4. Love (The Chaser chose C, Desire)
5. Tennis ball in a sock (The Chaser said A, a marble in a balloon)
6. Wedding ring (The Chaser chose C, a piece of haggis)
7. International orange (The Chaser went for A, Worldwide white)
8. Ballroom dancing (The Chaser chose B, Billiards)
9. Swallow (The Chaser said B, Seagull)
10. Yellow (The Chaser opted for B, Green)
11. Clam Juice (The Chaser went for C, Bat spit)
12. Fluffy Duck (The Chaser chose B, Fluffy dice)
13. Dickie Brickie (The Chaser went for A, Willy Nilly)
14. Talking mongoose (The Chaser chose A, Singing spider)
15. Drive it (The Chaser went for B, Eat It)