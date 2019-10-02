It's no secret that The Chase is one of New Zealand's most popular shows, but how would any of us fare if we ever took on the Chasers? The popular series started in 2009 and has pulled in audiences of millions each week since. As the show celebrates its 10th birthday, The Guardian helpfully assembled a selection of the most difficult questions that left the Chasers stumped. Can you beat The Chaser? Find out below and tally your score at the end:

1. The acnestis is the difficult-to-scratch place between what parts of the human body?

Toes

Shoulder blades

Ribs

2. Which of these is a children's toy that asks players to 'twist me', 'stretch me', 'poke me', 'shake me' and 'dip me'?

Crazy Cucumber

Bonkers Banana

Silly Sausage

3. What is the name of the last stone played in an end of curling?

Chisel

Hammer

Saw

4. What word appears in the titles of over 200 novels by romantic novelist Barbara Cartland?

Love

Pink

Desire

5. In real-life Quidditch, what is used to replace the magical golden snitch?

Marble in a balloon

Tennis ball in a sock

Orange in a hanky



6. What did Andy Murray start tying to his tennis shoes in 2015?

Front door key

Wedding ring

Piece of haggis

7. What colour shade was used by NASA for its space shuttle suits?

Worldwide white

International orange

Black hole blue

8. In what activity might you perform a 'fleckerl'?

Ballroom dancing

Billiards

Bull-fighting

9. Traditionally, sailors would get a tattoo of what bird after travelling over 5,000 nautical miles?

Swan

Seagull

Swallow

10. In 1986, what colour balls were introduced at Wimbledon?

Yellow

Green

White

11. In 1937, William G Frazier patented a device for collecting what substance, said to be a hangover remedy?

Snake venom

Clam juice

Bat spit

12. Which of these is an advocaat-based cocktail?

Fluffy duck

Fluffy dice

Fluffy duster

13. Which of these is not a character in Under Milk Wood?

Willy Nilly

Organ Morgan

Dickie Brickie

14. A media sensation in the 1930s, what creature was 'Gef' who was said to live at a farmhouse on the Isle of Man?

Singing spider

Talking mongoose

Yodelling beaver

15. What would you be most likely to do with a Bedford Rascal?

Drive it

Eat it

Wear it

ANSWERS:

1. Shoulder blades (The Chaser went for C, Ribs)

2. Silly Sausage (The Chaser chose A, a crazy cucumber)

3. Hammer (The Chaser chose A, Chisel)

4. Love (The Chaser chose C, Desire)

5. Tennis ball in a sock (The Chaser said A, a marble in a balloon)

6. Wedding ring (The Chaser chose C, a piece of haggis)

7. International orange (The Chaser went for A, Worldwide white)

8. Ballroom dancing (The Chaser chose B, Billiards)

9. Swallow (The Chaser said B, Seagull)

10. Yellow (The Chaser opted for B, Green)

11. Clam Juice (The Chaser went for C, Bat spit)

12. Fluffy Duck (The Chaser chose B, Fluffy dice)

13. Dickie Brickie (The Chaser went for A, Willy Nilly)

14. Talking mongoose (The Chaser chose A, Singing spider)

15. Drive it (The Chaser went for B, Eat It)