Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits, according to reports.

According to TMZ, sources close to Jenner and Scott say they've been trying to make the relationship work, but have decided to take a break from being together.

They reportedly haven't been seen together publically since the August 27 premiere of Scott's Look Mom, I Can Fly Netflix documentary.

A source close to Jenner told People magazine: "They are taking some time but are not done,".

"They still have some trust issues by their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles."

The stars made their relationship public during Coachella in April 2017, and Jenner gave birth to their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Jenner attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding this past weekend with her daughter Stormi, but Scott was noticeably absent.

At the end of September, Kylie was reportedly admitted to hospital after suffering flu-like symptoms, and she missed her scheduled appearance at The Emmy Awards.

She also missed her front-row appearance at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week last Friday, which reportedly sent staff at the designer label into a "meltdown."

A source told the New York Post: "They've been working on this deal with Kylie for over a year. It is huge, worth millions of dollars.

"The entire team at Balmain was in chaos mode because they lost the star of their show. They were devastated and begged her to reconsider, but she didn't."

The pair are yet to publically acknowledge their split.