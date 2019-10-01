The 2020 Splore Festival lineup is here, and in typical Splore fashion, it features a varied lineup of musicians, performers, and dancers.

The festival is known for its scenic location at Auckland's Tapapakanga Regional Park and its eclectic lineup of performers.

The lineup includes international musicians The Illustrious Blacks, Brass Against, The Parov Stelar Band and Kate Tempest.

The Illustrious Blacks, comprised of Mainchildblack and Monstah Black are a returning act to Splore, and fuse funk, house, and pop.

Advertisement

Brass Against are making their New Zealand debut at Splore, a collective of artists known for their brass protest music. London spoken word artist and rapper Kate Tempest is also performing in New Zealand for the first time at the festival.

Local acts include Troy Kingi, Pitch Black, JessB, Tiki (Live), levelling out a stacked lineup with their diverse range of genres including R&B and drum and bass.

Next year audiences will also be treated to boylesque performers Chris Oh! from New Zealand, and Trigger Happy from Australia.

Other performers include Ray 'the Free Hugs', The Dust Palace with the new production Wonder Wombs, UK acrobat Reuben van de Peer and UK aerial contortionist Eloise Currie.

Comedian and actor Tom Sainsbury, known for his Snapchat Dude segments will MC the event.

Festival director John Minty says it makes sense for Splore to continue curating lineups in line with its increasingly eclectic direction.

He said: "We are lucky to have the creative license at Splore to book acts that are big on charisma or have a theatrical aspect to them. The festival is already 80 per cent sold proving the audience trust Splore will produce a solid show of unique entertainment with plenty to choose from."

The festival's theme will be announced on October 10, and additional acts will be announced in late November.

Advertisement

Splore will be held on February 21-23 next year, with the performances happening across five stages.

Tickets and the full lineup are available on Splore.net.