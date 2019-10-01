Chart-topping singer Adele has started dating again following the end of her marriage and the lucky man is another celebrity.

The Sun reports that the Someone Like You songstress has been on a number of dates with the UK rapper Skepta, with friends predicting they could soon be an item.

The pair both hail from the North London neighbourhood of Tottenham and have been friends for years, staying in regular contact and keeping each other grounded.

Adele, 31, joined the 37-year-old Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr, on his birthday night out less than two weeks ago.

Advertisement

A source revealed to the Sun: "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection."

"They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

Skepta told ES Magazine in 2016: "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

In that same year Adele shared a picture of Skepta on Instagram and wrote "Tottenham Boy", with a heart emoji.

The Mercury Prize winning rapper then shared it her message with the words "love you" and a rose emoji.

Skepta has previously revealed that her message found him at a dark time and lifted his spirits.

He told the website IBTimes UK: "I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She's like the lady of Tottenham."

Adele's marriage to 45-year-old Simon Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, ended earlier this year. The couple had been together since 2011.

Advertisement

Representatives for both stars were approached for comment and offered no reply.