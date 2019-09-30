Adele has a new man in her life, according to a British tabloid.

The singing superstar has been hanging out with grime star Skepta, the Sun reports.

Both are from the north London suburb of Tottenham. They have been in regular contact since the 31-year-old pop star's marriage to Simon Konecki split in April, the report says.

Adele, who performed a string of concerts in New Zealand in 2017, celebrated Skepta's 37th birthday during a night out in London less than two weeks ago.

According to a source quoted by the Sun, Adele and Skepta have been spending time with other since their respective relationships ended.

"They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

The source added: "They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well."

It's not like they're new friends though. In 2016, Skepta told ES Magazine: "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

He later told the website IBTimes UK: "She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said 'Tottenham boy' and she's from Tottenham as well.

"I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She's like the lady of Tottenham."