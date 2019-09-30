Olivia Newton-John is in unbearable pain from her stage four cancer.

The 71-year-old singer and actress - who is married to John Easterling - was diagnosed with her third bout of breast cancer two years ago and admitted that the pain from her disease can be distressing.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning with Gayle King, she said: "Crying kind of pain. Tears pain."

When asked about her prognosis, she said: "Prognosis? I don't discuss prognosis. Because, in my opinion, if they give you a percentage or, you know, 'This many women get this and they live this long,' you can create that and make it happen. It's almost like, I think I know what the statistics are. But I put them away. I'm gonna live longer than that. I've made that decision."

Olivia also explained she can't help thinking about death but she tries not to.

She said: "I try not to but you have to think about it. I mean, it's part of life. And, of course, if you have a cancer diagnosis, your death is kind of there. Whereas most people, we don't have a clue when we're gonna die. And I could die tomorrow – a tree could fall on me. So, it's just that we have that knowledge that we could die.

"But I try not to think about it too much, but I try to mediate and be peaceful about it, and know that everyone I love is there, so there's something to look forward to."

And Olivia revealed that her cancer diagnosis has brought her and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi - from her first marriage to Matt Lattanzi - closer together and it has helped Chloe come to terms with her past eating disorder and addictions.

Olivia said: "She says to me, she says, 'You know, mum, different people have different kinds of cancer. And my cancer was my addictions and my problems and my anorexia and things I've had.' So, she feels like she's kind of going through it with me and healing herself at the same time and facing her issues, because I'm facing mine. So, it's been a really wonderful period of growth for both of us."

-Bang! Showbiz