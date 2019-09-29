Debbie Harry has recalled the time when David Bowie proudly showed her his penis after she had gifted him a bag of cocaine.

The Blondie singer detailed the moment in her new biography FACE IT which is available in stores tomorrow.

In an extract published by The Sunday Times, the 74-year-old front-woman explained Bowie's "size was notorious" and that he "loved to pull it out with both men and women".

"One time David and Iggy Pop were looking for some blow," Harry explains in the book.

"Their connection in New York had suddenly died and they were out. A friend had given me a gram, but I had barely touched it. I didn't care for coke too much — it made me jittery and wired and it affected my throat. So I went upstairs with my vast quantity of cocaine and they just sucked it right up in one swoop.

"After they did the blow, David pulled out his c*** — as if I were the official c*** checker or something. Since I was in an all-male band, maybe they figured I really was the c***-check lady.

"David's size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy."

Harry went on to explain to The Sunday Times how she assumed Bowie was revealing himself to her as a show of thanks for supplying the drugs.

"It was very funny… I didn't touch it. But I did think, well – very nice. I don't know, it's too bad you can't ask him," she said.

"I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He's one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius."

The book includes Harry detailing other episodes in her life, including that she was raped at knifepoint at her New York home in the 70s, and how she was lucky to evade being kidnapped by notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Harry will today set out on a tour to promote the release of her new book, beginning in New York and finishing in Miami on November 20.