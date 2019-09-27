Host Bradley Walsh tends to be a stable and calming influence on the perennially popular quiz show The Chase, but even he couldn't contain his mirth at some of the more ridiciulous answers contestants have given over the years.

A video compilation of the blunders shows Walsh doubled over with laughter and wiping away tears at some of the responses, The Scottish Sun reports.

After posing the question: "In 2017 which Hollywood star was made a dame at the age of 100?" the contestant replies: Joan Collins.

Bradley supplies him with the correct answer — Olivia De Havilland — and moves on to the next question, but finds himself unable to continue and snorts with laughter as the full weight of the contestant's wrong answer hits him.

"It took a while to sink in," he says, through tears. "She'll be thrilled."

Other false answers saw contestants classify elephants as humped animals, imply that UK Prime Minister Tony Blair attended an all-women's college and identify eagles as a symbol of peace.

The Chase's funniest wrong answers

• The United Arab Emirates holds an annual beauty contest for what humped animals?

WRONG ANSWER: Elephant

RIGHT ANSWER: Camels

• According to the saying, one of what bird does not make a summer?

WRONG ANSWER: Snowman

RIGHT ANSWER: Swallow

• Down Royal and Downpatrick in Northern Ireland host the racing of what animals?

WRONG ANSWER: Cows

RIGHT ANSWER: Horses

• Which UK Prime Minister read Geography at an all-women's Oxford College?

WRONG ANSWER: Tony Blair

RIGHT ANSWER: Theresa May

• In 1905 Ludwig Roselius invented the method of decaffeinating what drink?

WRONG ANSWER: Champagne

RIGHT ANSWER: Coffee

• In 2017 which Hollywood star was made a dame at the age of 100?

WRONG ANSWER: Joan Collins

RIGHT ANSWER: Olivia De Havilland

• In a 2009 film, which French fashion designer was played by Audrey Tautou?

WRONG ANSWER: Gok Wan

RIGHT ANSWER: Coco Chanel

• Zsa Zsa Gabor said 'I never hated a man enough to give him back his ... what?

WRONG ANSWER: Wife

RIGHT ANSWER: Diamonds

• The name of which German company comes from the name of founder Adolf Dassler?

WRONG ANSWER: Hitler

RIGHT ANSWER: Adidas

• Which fictional diarist did The Telegraph describe as a 'perpetual anguish bucket'?

WRONG ANSWER: Samuel Pepys

RIGHT ANSWER: Bridget Jones

• At the 1920 Olympics what birds were first released as a symbol of peace?

WRONG ANSWER: Eagle

RIGHT ANSWER: Doves

The Chase airs on TV ONE every weekday at 4.25pm.