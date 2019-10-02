As far as concept albums go, Green Day's American Idiot was one for the ages.

The Grammy Award-winning album told the tale of a young Billie Joe Armstrong, a self-proclaimed "Jesus of Suburbia", hell-bent on seeing the world and making an impact, whatever the cost.

The album was widely reviewed as one of the greatest of all time and, five years after its release, got the musical treatment, seeing one of the biggest pop-punk bands of the era hit Broadway in a move no one saw coming.

Speaking in the documentary Broadway Idiot, Armstrong said of the move: "I'm open

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.