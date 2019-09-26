Keanu Reeves has teased fans about what they can expect from the fourth The Matrix film, following him signing on to play Neo again in the franchise.

The 55-year-old actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly and expressed his excitement for the next installment.

"It's very ambitious," he said. "As it should be!"

Reeves has read the script by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original movie, but her sister Lilly will not be returning for the new Matrix movie due to schedule conflicts.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fisburne from Warner Bros. Pictures' in The Matrix Reloaded. Photo / Supplied

It adds to a year of career resurgence for Reeves, who has had success with the latest John Wick movie, which earned $170 million in the U.S., reports IndieWire.

Ali Wong and Keanu Reeves in the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe. Photo / Supplied

The actor also received positive feedback for his role as himself in Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe.

The next film in The Matrix franchise will further please fans of the past movies - Carrie-Ann Moss will reprise her role as Trinity.

Warner Bros Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement: "We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

Production for the next Matrix film is expected to begin early next year.