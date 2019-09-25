Brad Pitt has opened up about his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 revealing that he "had to understand" his "own culpability".

In an interview with NPR, the father of six was asked if his divorce had an impact on his performance in his new film Ad Astra.

"I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not," revealed Pitt.

"A break-up of a family is certainly an eye-opener that … one needs to understand," the 55-year-old said. "I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better.

"Because I don't want to go on like this."

Earlier this month, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star admitted in an interview with the New York Times that after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, he had sourced help from Alcoholics Anonymous.

"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," he admitted.

Pitt also confessed that he had used alcohol and marijuana as "pacifiers", and that he was "running from feelings".

Pitt has spoken about his alcohol and drug use since his divorce. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem," Pitt said.

"And I'm really happy — it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again."

His Oscar-winning ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage.