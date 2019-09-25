Indie pop band The Beths lead the way at the New Zealand Music Awards with five nominations following the release last year of their debut album Future Me Hates Me. The trio are up for Best Alternative Artist, Album of the Year, Single of the Year (for Little Death), Best Group and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Teenage sensation Benee has received four nods – Best Solo Artist, Breakthrough Artist, Best Pop Artist and Single of the Year - after her debut track, Soaked, went platinum and the popularity of her first EP, Fire On Marzz.



After winning Breakthrough Artist and Best Alternative Artist in 2017, Aldous Harding is back following the release earlier this year of her third album, Designer. She's a finalist for four categories, Album of the Year, Single of the Year (for The Barrel), Best Solo Artist and Best Alternative Artist.



Tom Scott's jazz hip-hop project Avantdale Bowling Club is up for three gongs – Best Solo Artist, Best Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year - on the back of their self-titled debut.

Advertisement

LA-based pop duo Broods' are finalists for Album of the Year, Best Group, and Best Pop Artist, in the wake of their third album, Don't Feed the Pop Monster, while Mitch James is nominated for Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist and Album of the Year for his self-titled debut.



South Auckland teenagers Church & AP are up for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Breakthrough Artist, with their track Ready or Not nominated for Single of the Year.

2018 winner Troy Kingi & The Upperclass are again up for Best Māori Artist and also Best Roots Artist, while Wellington singer-songwriter Louis Baker will also challenge for the Māori award and Best Soul/RnB Artist.



After a three-year hiatus, doom metal band Beastwars returned with their critically acclaimed fourth studio album IV, which has earned them nominations for Best Group and Best Rock Artist.



The annual awards will be held at Auckland's Spark Arena on November 14, and will be broadcast live on Three from 8.30pm.