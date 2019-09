Rock star turned philanthropist Bob Geldof was in New Zealand this week to support Play It Strange, a charity promoting creativity through songwriting and performance.

He gave one interview - a wide-ranging conversation with NZME's Chris Reed about everything from how he learnt to play the guitar upside to the nerves he felt on the morning of Live Aid and why he's still trying to help people.

You can read a written report from the interview here and watch the full conversation above.