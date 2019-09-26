COMMENT

Netflix is at it again, with its awful and harmful representations of the modern teen, this time picking a new aspect of physical appearance to mock, perpetuating all the things that make young women feel like trash.

It's as if they realised they were no longer allowed to make fun of people's weight (a lesson hard learned from Insatiable) and so turned their lateral thinking vertical and decided to pick on tall girls instead.

The resulting film - imaginatively titled Tall Girl - follows a tried and true teen movie formula in which the outcast girl lusts after the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.