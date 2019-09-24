Work boundaries

Increased openness about mental health in the workplace is a good idea — reducing the stigma and discrimination, but sometimes good intentions backfire. "My boss has started asking us to share reflections on mental health as an icebreaker at mandatory meetings," explains a staffer at a large organisation. "The people who jump in first set the tone by going all-in and sharing super personal details about medications and therapy. It creates a lot of implicit pressure to share something similarly personal." An employee at another company writes: "I work in an office of a large company. The work

Subway ads in New York

Stories from the night shift

Related articles: