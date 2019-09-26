Each week a member of the Herald's Time Out team shares their pop culture picks. This week: Lydia Burgham.

WATCH

I've not been one for animated shows since my childhood days as Disney's Kim Possible's number one fan, but there is something about Undone, by the creators of BoJack Horseman, that hooked me. Visually and thematically the show is a work of art, following the tribulations of Alma (Rosa Salazar) as she battles schizophrenia, mental intrusions from her dead father (Bob Odenkirk), and a new time-traveling ability. The fantastical storytelling elements necessitate the animation, in the painted-over-real-people style. Although it's a heavy watch, the show is an entrancing exploration of the purpose of living.



BINGE

Diagnosis appealed to the inner Grey's Anatomy fanatic in me, and I devoured this documentary series based on a New York Times column. In each 45-minute episode, Dr Lisa Sanders presents a new medical mystery, which is put to the public via a published article. The premise is that readers can help connect the dots for patients with rare conditions, and although most of the time the show's subjects make for a heartbreaking watch, the overall mood is one of hope. Fun fact: Sanders was a medical consultant on the show House.



LISTEN

There's been an overwhelming number of great albums released this year so far, but one that may have slipped under the radar is the stunning debut from Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon. I missed her when she opened for Mumford and Sons earlier this year and I'm still having regrets. Start with her songs Keeping Time and If You Call. Another Australian must-listen is Mallrat (real name Grace Shaw). The plucky rapper and singer has just released her new EP, Driving Music, and it's a cohesive and enveloping listening experience. She's definitely one to watch on the pop scene, and her music is a great listen to get amped for the summer months.

GIG

Two of New Zealand's brightest young music talents are playing a show together at Auckland's Mercury Theatre on Saturday. Headlined by Thomston and supported by Lontalius, the show will see the two acts debut new songs. Thomston is teasing the release of his new double EP, Los Angeles and London, and Lontalius about to release his new album on October 4.