Felicity Huffman has gone from acclaimed actress to a mere punchline at this year's Emmy Awards, due to her conviction over the college admissions scam.

In his voice-over commentary of the Emmys ceremony, comedian Thomas Lennon went after the former Desperate Housewives star, sending her a "special shout-out".

"The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to our previous lead actress winners who are watching from prison," he said.

no clue who dude is, but he delivered this Felicity Huffman joke perfectly 🙏🏾 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CtwE5NLTPw — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) September 23, 2019

"Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by," he added. "Keep your chin up."

Huffman will report to prison on October 25.

She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Desperate Housewives in 2005 and has been nominated a number of other times.

The actress has made headlines recently for being one among dozens of high-profile parents ensnared in a bribery scandal over college admissions.

She pleaded guilty to bribing admitted college fixer William "Rick" Singer with $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia's SAT scores.