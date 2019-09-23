The final season of Game of Thrones may have divided fans but the Emmy judges were clearly united awarding the show its top honour; The Outstanding Drama Award.

The eighth season of the show upset many fans with people complaining about its truncated length and rushed feeling. It was so disliked that over one million disgruntled fans signed a petition to remake the entire season.

So its unsurprising Game of Thrones ultimate Emmy victory has received a frosty reception. As usual, Twitter was the place to head to gauge the mood of the people.



The win was labelled a gag, but we don't think this Twitter user is laughing.

This person had a mood on.

Every #Emmys viewer after Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series pic.twitter.com/oijRCRN3Ra — Michelle Starke (@StarkeIndustrie) September 23, 2019



Wheras this person's reaction was fierce.



Some users had thoughts rather than memes.

I’m extremely disappointed in this win.



While the show is of course historic, there should be SOME repercussions for the sloppy, rushed and downright disrespectful to the fans final season...#Emmys #GameOfThrones https://t.co/a9VkJ2X0cS — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 23, 2019



While others used the lexicon of the show to voice their displeasure.

Yikes. Imagine voting for "Game of Thrones" as Best Drama.



A pox on all your houses. #Emmys — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 23, 2019



This chap had reckons.

Game of Thrones people continuing to stan while ignoring the last season existed #Emmys pic.twitter.com/p7IukRGWFL — Complex (@Complex) September 23, 2019



And this Twitterer wasn't mad, just disappointed.

How the hell did Game of Thrones win best drama? That is just incredibly inaccurate and defaces the very notion of what the Emmys should stand for - awarding the best of the best when it comes to shows.#Emmys2019 #Emmys #EmmyAwards #Emmy #EmmyAwards2019 #Emmy2019 — Steven Abd El Hamid (@stevensweden4) September 23, 2019

I am incredible disappointed with this decision. The creators intentionally rushed the final two seasons for other projects, thus sacrificing the quality of its storytelling. Now it wins one of the most prestigious awards of the night. #Emmys2019 #Emmys #GameOfThrones https://t.co/J6lQpBZWd3 — MovieGainz (@MovieGainz) September 23, 2019

But the final word on the matter goes to this Twitterer who, perhaps, summed it up best.