Carly Rae Jepsen has been one of pop's icons since her smash hit Call Me Maybe dropped in 2011 and now a full eight years later, she's finally coming to New Zealand for the first time.

The visit has not only been years in the making, but has taken open letters, online fan petitions and countless pleas on social media to make it happen.

Jepsen released her first album in 2008, but it wasn't until Call me Maybe (from her 2012 album Kiss) that she first blasted onto our airwaves.

The song became the highest selling single of the year, topped charts in over 47 countries and went four times platinum.

Her 2015 follow up Emotion was lauded by a Herald reviewer as "one of the greatest pop records of our time", and described as "a timeless package of lightning-in-a-bottle joy".

And her most recent release, this year's Dedicated, earned four stars and earned Jepsen the title of "an unexpected queen of pop".



The Herald called it "a brightly painted, disco-driven pop record packed with emotional highs" and "heart-on-sleeve confessions"; "disco driven smart dance pop at its very best".

Now, it's with that album and her stellar back catalogue that the Grammy-nominated artist will come to New Zealand for her first ever trip down under.

Carly Rae Jepsen will play Auckland's Town Hall on December 4.