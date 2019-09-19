Anna Paquin and Sam Neill have reunited, 27 years after working together as actors on The Piano.

Posting a candid snap of the pair to Instagram, Neill said: "And another how excellent reunion @annapauquin who was 9 or 10 when we last worked."

Paquin was just 11 years old when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Flora McGrath in the Jane Campion film.

The movie was filmed in New Zealand in 1992, and it was released in 1993.

Campion also won an Oscar for directing the film, but Neill, who played Alisdair Stewart missed out.

"She got an Oscar...so did #JaneCampion. Holly [Hunter] got a bunch of things for her mantlepiece. Most of us did. And I did...not. Sigh. The breaks.

"All these years later, here we are. She's a really terrific actor, a Mum, an ex-vampire...the list is very long. I was so pleased to be around her again. And this time she was my Boss. Quite literally. That's our set in the back. #Flack season 2."

Neill and Paquin have reunited for the second season of Flack, a show about the celebrity public relations world.

Paquin, 37, plays the main character Robyn in the show.

Anna Paquin in Flack. Photo / Supplied

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month Sam Neill was joining the show for the six-episode second season, for a multi-episode storyline.

Anna Paquin's husband Stephen Moyer is the executive producer of the show.