COMMENT:

Just this week two more, brand new streaming services were announced. Yay?

These two join the plethora of available and nearly-here streaming options. So if you thought there was already more than enough things to watch and more than enough ways to watch things then boy, were you wrong.

Both promise movies and television that you won't be able to watch anywhere else. Both have terrible names. Both want your money on a monthly basis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The first is called Acorn TV and is a purposefully niche proposition. Traditionally streamers like Lightbox, Netflix and Neon have cast a wide net

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.