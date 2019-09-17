Eminem and 50 Cent are working on a project right now that will potentially be included on Eminem's new album, revealed the Candy Shop rapper.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, spoke about the pair's plans on LA radio station Real 92.3.

"He sent me a record now, he working now," he said. "He got some things, man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We're doing it now."

During the interview, 50 Cent also discussed his beef with rapper Rick Ross, internal issues with G-Unit and more.

Eminem's new album is coming soon says 50 Cent. Photo / Getty Images

Eminem's official YouTube channel uploaded a jazz instrumental titled The Real Slim Shady last week. Fans were left speculating at to what this could mean.

The track was credited to user PhilipJones16, but has since been deleted from Eminem's channel and reuploaded elsewhere.

The rapper also posted a strange tweet last month where speculation has risen that another feud may have occurred.

People think they want this problem 'til they get it. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 28, 2019

While Eminem gave no context for the tweet, fans believe that it may refer to his beef with American rapper Lord Jamar, who dissed Eminem and his music.

"We don't listen to Eminem. We don't go to the gym and turn on Eminem," Lord Jamar said. "We don't listen to him on the way to the club. We don't play him in the club ... now, corny places I can't speak for that."