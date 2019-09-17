Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have been spotted at a marriage bureau.

The 29-year-old actress and her 34-year-old art gallery director fiancé were seen at New York City's marriage bureau with paperwork this week, where they were also joined by two security guards, a photographer, and a friend, according to the New York Post.

The publication claims the photographer was Mark Seliger, who is renowned for his celebrity portraits for magazines including GQ and Vanity Fair.

And it quoted a now-deleted tweet from an onlooker, which said: "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go! (sic)."

Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in February after they met in his gallery last year and Jennifer previously revealed she wanted to marry Cooke as soon as they met, even though she wasn't really looking to settle down before she began dating him.

She said: "He's the greatest human being I've ever met. He really is, and he gets better ... I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just - this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's - you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met.

"I wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like: You can't leave."

The 'American Hustle' actress isn't feeling nervous about her big day because she's so "lazy" and she's already found both her dress and wedding venue.

She added: "I've been in a good place. I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.' "

Jennifer previously dated Nicholas Hoult for four years and also enjoyed brief romances with director Darren Aronofsky and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

- BANG Showbiz