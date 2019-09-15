Choreographer Parris Goebel has received a thank you gift from superstar Rihanna.

The New Zealand born choreographer was tasked with helping create the Savage x Fenty fashion show, which showcased Rihanna's new collection for her inclusive lingerie brand.

"Thank you Rih! You are so thoughtful, I love youuu," she captioned an Instagram picture of the Rolex watch, which has since been deleted from her Instagram story.

Parris Goebel's photo of her gift from Rihanna. Photo / Instagram

Rihanna is a big fan of Goebel, telling The Cut "Parris is a bad b****."

The singer also sung praises for the dancer in an interview with Business of Fashion, saying she embodies exactly what the lingerie brand stands for.

Models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls all walked in the show.

The televised fashion show premieres September 20 on Amazon Prime Video, and the event is tipped as an inclusive replacement for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

It is the second major variety show event for Savage x Fenty, and featured performances from pop singer Halsey and DJ Khaled.

Goebel has worked with several of music's biggest names, including Sam Smith and Justin Bieber.