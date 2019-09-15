Ryan Reynolds praised Hugh Jackman after he was honoured with Australia's Companion of the Order.

The Deadpool star has paid tribute to his friend on social media after Hugh was given the highest of the four levels of the Order of Australia at a ceremony in Canberra on Friday.

He wrote: "Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal. And despite what I tell anyone who'll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I've had the privilege to call my friend. There's nobody better. None of this changes the unfortunate fact he's a complete b*****d. (sic)"

Hugh uploaded his own post about the honour, and thanked all those who had "taught and inspired him along the way".

Writing on his social media, he shared: "On this occasion, I am reminded that I share the incredible honour with my parents, my siblings, my friends and, especially, with Deb, Oscar and Ava. There are countless teachers, coaches and mentors who have taught and inspired me along the way. I will forever be in their debt. It is humbling to be amongst so many great Australians who have outstanding achievements in so many fields. Thank you to the Governor General."

Hugh Jackman celebrates with family and friends. Photo / Instagram.

It was announced in June that the Greatest Showman star would receive the honour and he admitted at the time that he felt "emotional" about the news.

He said in a statement after the announcement was made: "As the youngest son of parents who made the decision to immigrate to Australia the year before I was born, this honour is especially emotional and humbling to me."