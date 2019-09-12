It's official - 24 hours after leaking their own tour schedule, the Backstreet Boys have confirmed they're returning to New Zealand next year.

The biggest-selling boy band of all time - AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson - will play Auckland's Spark Arena on May 16.

It's part of the Australasian leg of their DNA World Tour and will continue in Brisbane Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

According to the press release, the show will feature their "signature, flawless choreography, costume changes, a pyramid-shaped stage of light, trap doors and giant video screens".

Hits likely to feature incldue I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet's Back) and As Long As You Love Me, alongside songs from DNA, their 10th studio album.

The Billboard No 1 release features Grammy nominated single Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

"That's what I love about the DNA album," says Kevin Richardson. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We're really proud of that."

The tour - which has already been through Europe and the US, follows the band's 14-month Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency in Las Vegas, which ended in April after 80 shows.

"Vegas was amazing and the UK, European and US dates have been an absolute party," says Howie D. "Now it's time for us to visit our fans all over the world."