Police in the US state of Illinois are hunting for a Walter White lookalike who is wanted in relation to possession of methamphetamine.
The Galesburg Police Department is looking for Todd W. Barrick for allegedly violating his probation following a possession charge.
A photo of Barrick was posted to Facebook asking for information on his whereabouts, prompting many to point out his obvious resemblance to Bryan Cranston's character from the award-winning show Breaking Bad.
"Bryan Cranston is looking rough," wrote one commenter.
"He gone send Jesse," said another, with someone else suggesting locations for the police to search: "Have you tried Albuquerque? Perhaps at Los Pollos Hermanos?"
Some questioned whether Barrick would be running from cops in Walter White's infamous car: "Well there can't be that many Pontiac Azteks left, especially with cracked windshields, so I suggest you start there!"
One man wrote: "Word on the street is that he is the one who knocks."
Barrick is still at large.