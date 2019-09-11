Police in the US state of Illinois are hunting for a Walter White lookalike who is wanted in relation to possession of methamphetamine.

The Galesburg Police Department is looking for Todd W. Barrick for allegedly violating his probation following a possession charge.

A photo of Barrick was posted to Facebook asking for information on his whereabouts, prompting many to point out his obvious resemblance to Bryan Cranston's character from the award-winning show Breaking Bad.

Barrick (right) is wanted after breaching probation on meth charges. Photo / Supplied

"Bryan Cranston is looking rough," wrote one commenter.

"He gone send Jesse," said another, with someone else suggesting locations for the police to search: "Have you tried Albuquerque? Perhaps at Los Pollos Hermanos?"

Some questioned whether Barrick would be running from cops in Walter White's infamous car: "Well there can't be that many Pontiac Azteks left, especially with cracked windshields, so I suggest you start there!"

One man wrote: "Word on the street is that he is the one who knocks."

Barrick is still at large.