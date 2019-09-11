They may have called their highest selling album Rumours, but the outrageous stories that swirled around Fleetwood Mac like a big ol' tornado of trouble were all true.

These five wild tales from the band's tumultous career have it all; sex, drugs and soft rock 'n roll!


5: Lindsey Buckingham out - lawsuit in.
The most recent hot mess embroiling Fleetwood Mac was the firing of guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham last year. His impact on the band's fortunes goes far beyond songwriting and musicianship. His one condition to joining in 1975 was that his girlfriend join as well. The band

