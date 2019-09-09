The actor endured plenty of criticism when she was picked to star in Batwoman, but she has made the role her own. "That's my legacy and I'm going to own that," she said.

DC Comics has been forging a successful relationship with CW since 2012, collaborating to bring the comic book adaptations Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and the CBS transfer Supergirl to the network's prime time schedule. On October 6, the latest addition to the Arrowverse will arrive: Batwoman, based on Batman's Gotham-dwelling crime-fighting cousin, Kate Kane, who is, notably, a lesbian.

Stepping into the batsuit is Australian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.